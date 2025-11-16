Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Centuri Holdings, Inc. $CTRI

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centuri by 13,573.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,316,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after buying an additional 1,306,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centuri by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 95,585 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Centuri by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centuri in the 1st quarter worth about $1,518,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Centuri in the 1st quarter worth about $605,000.

Insider Activity at Centuri

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 3,488,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $74,999,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 14,336,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,224,946. This trade represents a 32.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Centuri from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Centuri from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Centuri in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Centuri Stock Performance

CTRI opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 696.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $848.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.06 million. Centuri had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Centuri has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Centuri Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

