Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Remitly Global, Inc. $RELY

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Remitly Global in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Remitly Global news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $227,348.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,515,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,391,780.92. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Hug sold 40,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $750,704.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,654,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,275,442.08. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 71,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,238 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELY opened at $12.41 on Friday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 137.89 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $419.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.73 million. Remitly Global had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.36%.Remitly Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Remitly Global has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Remitly Global from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

