Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ADTN

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADTN. Wall Street Zen cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

ADTRAN Price Performance

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 11.02%. Equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.