Hf Foods Group Inc. $HFFG Stock Holdings Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hf Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Free Report) by 393.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,483 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hf Foods Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Hf Foods Group in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hf Foods Group during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hf Foods Group during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hf Foods Group during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hf Foods Group in the 1st quarter worth $322,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hf Foods Group alerts:

Hf Foods Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HFFG opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hf Foods Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hf Foods Group ( NASDAQ:HFFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $306.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.41 million. Hf Foods Group had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hf Foods Group Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hf Foods Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Hf Foods Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hf Foods Group

About Hf Foods Group

(Free Report)

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hf Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hf Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hf Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.