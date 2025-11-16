Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,965 Shares of Evolus, Inc. $EOLS

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOLS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 5.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Evolus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Evolus by 988.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Evolus by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Evolus from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $468.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Evolus had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 759.04%. The business had revenue of $68.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. Evolus has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $42,972.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 89,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,516.99. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

