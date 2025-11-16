Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. $ZGN

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 22.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,862 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the first quarter valued at $1,036,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 399.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 419,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 335,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 480.7% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 117,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZGN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a $11.50 target price on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.90 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE ZGN opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

