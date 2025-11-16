Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $404,000 Position in Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curbline Properties were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CURB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the first quarter worth $54,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Curbline Properties in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Curbline Properties in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Curbline Properties by 54.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Curbline Properties to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Curbline Properties Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE CURB opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. Curbline Properties Corp. has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 25.51%.The business had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.29 million. Curbline Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.040 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Curbline Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

Curbline Properties announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Curbline Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.