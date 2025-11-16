Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 11,780 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. $PRO

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,780 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 153.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in PROS by 39.4% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. KeyCorp downgraded PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Northland Securities set a $23.25 target price on PROS in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.65.

PRO opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $29.84.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $91.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

