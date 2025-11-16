71,320 Shares in City Office REIT, Inc. $CIO Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 772,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 328,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 201,820 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $1,474,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 38.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 197,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 54,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIO. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

NYSE CIO opened at $6.91 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.79.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

