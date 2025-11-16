19,830 Shares in West Bancorporation, Inc. $WTBA Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 32.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in West Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in West Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in West Bancorporation by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 35,977 shares during the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of West Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on West Bancorporation from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Bancorporation

In related news, Director Douglas R. Gulling sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $171,825.00. Following the sale, the director owned 72,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,351.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $371.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.91. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $25.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

