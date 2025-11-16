Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Roth Capital Analyst Says

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Roth Capital from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allient in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Allient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Allient in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of ALNT stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00. Allient has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $897.98 million, a P/E ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Allient during the third quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Allient by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Allient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Allient by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

