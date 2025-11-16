Macquarie Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Stock Price

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Macquarie from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GAMB. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gambling.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research cut Gambling.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Gambling.com Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Gambling.com Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

GAMB opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $187.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 0.85. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $17.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 1.23%.The business had revenue of $38.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. Gambling.com Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Gambling.com Group by 70.9% in the second quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,802,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 747,559 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,494,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 750,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 241,386 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 669,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 463,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

