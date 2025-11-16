UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KURA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research raised Kura Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of KURA opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.35. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Kura Oncology had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 208.48%.The firm had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $77,164.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,070.14. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 8,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $98,428.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 188,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,394.02. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,657. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,754,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,660 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 13.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,572,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,375,000 after purchasing an additional 772,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,468,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,396,000 after purchasing an additional 120,197 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 59.1% during the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

