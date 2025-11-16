Truist Financial Lowers Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target to $7.00

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GAMB. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gambling.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gambling.com Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $187.12 million, a P/E ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 0.85. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 1.23%. Gambling.com Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 70.9% in the second quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,802,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after acquiring an additional 747,559 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 669,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 463,993 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 750,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 241,386 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 151,767 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

