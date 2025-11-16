John Davis Sells 6,563 Shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) insider John Davis sold 6,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $300,979.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 198,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,894.12. This trade represents a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Artivion Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of Artivion stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $48.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $113.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Artivion by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Artivion during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,162,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Artivion by 109.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Artivion by 18.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
