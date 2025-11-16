Insider Selling: Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Director Sells $320,661.75 in Stock

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) Director David Wolf sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $320,661.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,224.74. This trade represents a 25.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Gulfport Energy Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of GPOR stock opened at $211.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $153.27 and a fifty-two week high of $215.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 0.62.
Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.51). Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 9.14%.The business had revenue of $379.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.18 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 50.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.
Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.
