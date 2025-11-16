Insider Selling: Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Director Sells $320,661.75 in Stock

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) Director David Wolf sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $320,661.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,224.74. This trade represents a 25.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gulfport Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $211.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $153.27 and a fifty-two week high of $215.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.51). Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 9.14%.The business had revenue of $379.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.18 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GPOR. Wall Street Zen lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital began coverage on Gulfport Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Gulfport Energy from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 50.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

See Also

