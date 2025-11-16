Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $20.60 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $20,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,815,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,950,000 after acquiring an additional 421,792 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,262,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,791,000 after buying an additional 410,340 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,933,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,139,000 after acquiring an additional 368,544 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 578,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,632,000 after acquiring an additional 271,551 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $250.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.68. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.