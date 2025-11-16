Nathan Weaver Sells 7,075 Shares of H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock

H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) VP Nathan Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $413,038.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,165.58. This represents a 42.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

H. B. Fuller Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of FUL opened at $57.43 on Friday. H. B. Fuller Company has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $78.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 3.28%.The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter. H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.100-$4.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H. B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. H. B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

FUL has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup raised H. B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H. B. Fuller

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 94.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,795,000 after acquiring an additional 721,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of H. B. Fuller in the second quarter worth about $40,584,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 820,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,661,000 after purchasing an additional 548,017 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in H. B. Fuller by 287.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 371,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,031,000 after purchasing an additional 275,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 439,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,050,000 after buying an additional 249,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About H. B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

