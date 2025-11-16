Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 7,834 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its position in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,450,000 after purchasing an additional 120,706 shares during the last quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in Honeywell International by 40.5% during the first quarter. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 28,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $199.04 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $228.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.96 and a 200 day moving average of $218.10.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

