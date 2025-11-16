Savant Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Alight, Inc. $ALIT

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 98,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Alight by 24.6% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 375,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 74,134 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alight by 4.0% in the second quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 489,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Alight by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 50,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Alight by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 34,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight Stock Performance

NYSE:ALIT opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.02. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $8.21.

Alight Announces Dividend

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.43 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 94.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.580 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Alight’s payout ratio is currently -3.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALIT shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Alight from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alight from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Alight Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

