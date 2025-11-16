Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $53.84 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $53,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $286.93 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $296.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

