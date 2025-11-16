Simplex Trading LLC Has $138,000 Position in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR $LOMA

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina during the 1st quarter worth $14,735,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the first quarter worth $4,161,000. Systrade AG increased its position in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 1,714.2% during the second quarter. Systrade AG now owns 217,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 205,699 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina during the second quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 576.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 153,503 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOMA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

NYSE LOMA opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.70 million. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 4.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

