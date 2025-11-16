B. Riley Cuts GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) Price Target to $4.00

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GCTS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research lowered GCT Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GCT Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

GCTS opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $74.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.21. GCT Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.81.

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that GCT Semiconductor will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hyunsoo Shin bought 44,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $66,541.17. Following the acquisition, the director owned 694,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,424.71. This represents a 6.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCT Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of GCT Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in GCT Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GCT Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in GCT Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GCT Semiconductor by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCT Semiconductor Company Profile

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.

