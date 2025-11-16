Savant Capital LLC Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. $RLAY

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 116,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 84,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RLAY. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $225,239.13. Following the transaction, the insider owned 521,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,089.67. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 21,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $160,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 337,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,017.50. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,163 shares of company stock worth $1,117,630. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.