Lake Street Capital Cuts SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target to $14.00

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SoundThinking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on SoundThinking from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on SoundThinking from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $7.01 on Thursday. SoundThinking has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $89.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 9.74%.The company had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. SoundThinking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SoundThinking will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 16,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $190,699.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 588,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,945,928.40. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,925 shares of company stock valued at $223,967. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SoundThinking during the third quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in SoundThinking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundThinking during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SoundThinking in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

