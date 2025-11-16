TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target Raised to $22.50

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

THS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.67.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on THS

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.25. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $841.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 82.2% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 92,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 41,680 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 287,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 173,211 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $1,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.