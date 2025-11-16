AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Director Sells $461,640.27 in Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) Director William Mr. Burke sold 19,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,640.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,401. This trade represents a 99.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AxoGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.00 and a beta of 1.09.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.90 million. AxoGen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AXGN. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on AxoGen from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities set a $34.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AxoGen by 183.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,931,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,968 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,468,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,433,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 659,149 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,500,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,111,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 573,041 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

