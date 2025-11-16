Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 225.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 211,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after buying an additional 29,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $73.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $75.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average of $71.76.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

