Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ENLT stock opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Enlight Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $39.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Enlight Renewable Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

