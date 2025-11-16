iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Shares Acquired by Cannon Advisors Inc.

Cannon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.80. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $120.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

