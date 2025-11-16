Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ORMP Shares Acquired by BML Capital Management LLC

BML Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,083,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,505 shares during the period. Oramed Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 5.2% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ORMP stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.61. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.