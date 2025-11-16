Cannon Advisors Inc. Invests $493,000 in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Cannon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,256 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 375.6% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $1,733,087.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,416.75. This represents a 30.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $197.10 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $255.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.52 and a 200 day moving average of $216.18.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KGI Securities raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.47.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

