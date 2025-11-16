Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 1,056 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1,287.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $243.75 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $262.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ITW

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.