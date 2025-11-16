BML Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $CNTB

BML Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,821,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,674 shares during the period. Connect Biopharma comprises about 1.4% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Connect Biopharma were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Koa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNTB shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Connect Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Connect Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Connect Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Connect Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ CNTB opened at $2.12 on Friday. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $118.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of -0.14.

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Connect Biopharma Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

