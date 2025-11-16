Cannon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIQ

Cannon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF comprises about 2.3% of Cannon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPIQ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $222,000.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ GPIQ opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.95. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $38.13 and a 12 month high of $54.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.8%.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

