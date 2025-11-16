Bell Investment Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 214,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

