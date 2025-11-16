Bell Investment Advisors Inc Trims Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Bell Investment Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,491 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 109,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $27.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.82.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

