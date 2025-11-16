Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,719 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,896,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,910,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,389,000 after acquiring an additional 659,542 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $74.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $73.55.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

