JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB Holdings Raised by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,847,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,399,000 after purchasing an additional 188,645 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,587,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,199,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,976,000 after acquiring an additional 190,891 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after acquiring an additional 569,892 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,974,000 after acquiring an additional 258,686 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JMUB opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $51.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1214 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

