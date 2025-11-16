ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.3333.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 41.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.06. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $65.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 521.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is -306.38%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

