MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) vs. Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Head to Head Review

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) and MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brokerage and MMTec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage -0.58% -25.22% -8.76% MMTec N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.3% of Real Brokerage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MMTec shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of Real Brokerage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of MMTec shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $1.26 billion 0.62 -$26.54 million ($0.04) -92.50 MMTec $1.87 million 31.66 -$91.17 million N/A N/A

This table compares Real Brokerage and MMTec”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Real Brokerage has higher revenue and earnings than MMTec.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Real Brokerage and MMTec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 1 0 3 0 2.50 MMTec 1 0 0 0 1.00

Real Brokerage currently has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 71.17%. Given Real Brokerage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than MMTec.

Volatility and Risk

Real Brokerage has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMTec has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Real Brokerage beats MMTec on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications. The company enables its customers to white label its trading interface, as well as select modular functionalities. It serves hedge funds, mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms. MMTec, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

