PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.1818.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PPG

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.1%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,265,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,328,936,000 after purchasing an additional 192,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PPG Industries by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,159,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,593,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,624,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,436,074,000 after buying an additional 749,081 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,263,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $658,391,000 after buying an additional 703,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,797,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $524,627,000 after buying an additional 1,766,518 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $130.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day moving average of $108.66.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.