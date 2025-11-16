Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.0625.

APLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 0.70. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $458.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.58 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 31,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $737,502.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,013.64. This trade represents a 89.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 175,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $4,934,293.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 357,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,454.71. This represents a 32.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,921 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,866. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11,373.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,704,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $40,977,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,977 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 386.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,604,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,879.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,048,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,500 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.