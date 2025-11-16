QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $87,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.0% during the second quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 10,552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 269,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $173.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.95 and a 200 day moving average of $159.00.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,213.68. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,305 shares of company stock worth $27,858,392. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

