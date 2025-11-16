Creative Planning Buys 28,880 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $42,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,895,000 after acquiring an additional 115,254 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,569,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,876 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,420,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,660,000 after purchasing an additional 893,371 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,268,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,013,000 after buying an additional 90,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,584.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,193,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,331,000 after buying an additional 2,063,258 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $139.24 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $100.89 and a 12-month high of $142.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.42.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

