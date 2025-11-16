Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in GE Vernova were worth $52,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEV. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $706.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $654.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Trading Up 3.5%

GEV stock opened at $577.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $600.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.24. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.25 and a 12 month high of $677.29. The company has a market cap of $156.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.68.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

