Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 128,743 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,841,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,743 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.75% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $90,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,410,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,648,000 after purchasing an additional 343,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 996,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,979,000 after acquiring an additional 173,388 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 991,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,827,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,804,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 796,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after buying an additional 93,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.96 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

