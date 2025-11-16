Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 15,866 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,248 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $82,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $236,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $321.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $622.83. The company has a market cap of $291.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

