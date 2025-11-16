Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,270,778 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 81.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,996 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,270,778 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,596,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,779,000 after acquiring an additional 419,832 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,389,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 88,680 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,124,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,906,000 after purchasing an additional 572,262 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,014,436 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,999,000 after buying an additional 54,244 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 168.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,555,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,225,000 after buying an additional 2,232,799 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The mining company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $15.00 target price on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

