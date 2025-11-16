Creative Planning Sells 70,683 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Creative Planning cut its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,683 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 1.14% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $52,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 91,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Beckerman Institutional LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 43,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,792 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $46.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

